Heartland Votes

GRAPHIC: Man charged in death of 82-year-old Home Depot employee during robbery

Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a North Carolina Home Depot in October that led to the death of an employee.

Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and...
Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.(Hillsborough Police Department)

The robbery happened on Oct. 18, 2022, when a suspect stole three pressure washers from the store and pushed an 82-year-old employee to the ground. The event was caught on surveillance camera.

The employee died Nov. 30 from the injuries he sustained during his fall.

“We are glad we were able to bring some closure to this case and are very appreciative of the family’s patience and support,” Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. “This was a team effort involving many of our local criminal justice partners, the SBI and the public.”

Police said McMillian was arrested without incident and taken to Orange County Jail. He is being held without bond.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy view in Patton, Mo. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
First Alert: Snow to melt throughout the day; refreezing likely tonight
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
The report of a woman found unresponsive in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday evening...
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power after a...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Justin Riley is wanted by police in connection with a burglary and sexual assault investigation...
Man wanted by police in connection with sex assault, burglary investigation
SIU opened with a delayed start, but many hoped for a snow day.
SIU opened with a delayed start, but many hoped for a snow day
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine