First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A dynamic winter storm will be right overhead to start the day with areas of rain and snow. Bands of heavy wet snow is likely for a few more hours this morning over parts of SE MO and S IL, with mainly rain and drizzle over the Bootheel, Tn and Ky. As the low departs most of the precip will wind down by about 9 or 10 am…and the rest of the day will be mainly cloudy, breezy and cold. Warnings come down at noon. Difficult travel and isolated power outages are still possible during the morning…but there should be quite a bit of melting during the afternoon as highs reach about 36 to 42. Gusty northwest winds are still expected as the low departs. Tonight will be cold enough that the lingering water and slush will refreeze, so roadways may become icy in spots tonight into Thursday morning. Thursday looks mostly cloudy, cold and breezy.

After a couple of cool but quiet days on Friday and Saturday, another system will move in from the SW on Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, this is looking like a light rain maker, with not much threat of snow or winter precip. Rain looks to move out by Sunday afternoon, with a chilly but mainly dry pattern to start next week.

