A few flurries possible tonight, cold tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednrsday Evening Heartland. The snow has moved out of the area but the colder air will remain. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries this evening and early tongiht but this will not impact travel. However, we will see areas of black ice on area roads as melted snow refreezes after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with partly sunny skies late. It will be cold with high temperatures ranging from near 30 far north to the upper 30s south.

