A few flurries possible tonight, cold tomorrow.

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/25
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednrsday Evening Heartland. The snow has moved out of the area but the colder air will remain. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries this evening and early tongiht but this will not impact travel. However, we will see areas of black ice on area roads as melted snow refreezes after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with partly sunny skies late. It will be cold with high temperatures ranging from near 30 far north to the upper 30s south.

Snowy view in Patton, Mo. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
The report of a woman found unresponsive in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday evening...
Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power after a...
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
SIU opened with a delayed start, but many hoped for a snow day.
