Essentials for your car in winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With winter weather moving in, authorities want you to be prepared. If the roads get bad, the Missouri Highway Patrol has a shopping list for drivers.

“Some bottled water, some snacks, a blanket,” Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP said. “At least have some comforts while you’re waiting for first responders or a tow truck operator to come and help you.”

Craig Compas with MoDot said when you’re on the road it’s important to pay attention to the vehicles around you, especially in winter weather conditions.

“If you do see our snow plows, give them a little bit of room, it’s a lot easier to work and clear snow when you don’t have people around you passing you or around you too close,” Compas said. “If you do have to venture out, prepare yourself.”

He recommends waiting on your morning commute for a while. It will give the plow drivers more time to clear the roads. If you can wait until they’re done, that’s ideal.

Another item Sgt. Parrott recommended is something you may not think to have in your car: kitty litter. It adds traction to your tires. And if you need to, you can use it with a shovel.

“Should you happen to slide off, you can dig yourself out, use the kitty litter to put down to gain extra traction,” Parrott said.

One of the key things, according to Parrott, is being extra cautious with snow on the ground.

“We just encourage people make sure they’re slowing way down, make sure you drive with your seatbelt on, and don’t drive distracted, let somebody else mess with your phone,” he said.

But, what is the golden rule of taking on the roads in these conditions?

“Save room for the plows, let them do their job,” Compas said.

