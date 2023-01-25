Cloudy and cool today

Clouds will hang around for much of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be above freezing, so melting will continue for areas that received snow. It will feel cooler thanks to breezy conditions. Winds chills will stay in the lower to mid 30s through the afternoon. Tonight all of the Heartland will drop below freezing, so be careful for slick spots! We could see a few more flurries through the day on Thursday and temperatures will remain chilly, mainly in the 30s. More widespread precipitation moves into the Heartland Saturday PM into Sunday. Looks like it will be warm enough for only rain to impact the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.