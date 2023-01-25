Heartland Votes

Chiefs’ Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went through a morning walkthrough Wednesday and intends to practice as usual, raising expectations that the All-Pro quarterback will not be slowed by his sprained right ankle in this weekend’s AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP)
By DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went through a morning walkthrough Wednesday and intends to practice as usual, raising expectations that the All-Pro quarterback will not be slowed by his sprained right ankle in this weekend’s AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter of their divisional win over Jacksonville last Saturday, when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned in the second half to lead them to a 27-20 victory and a spot in the Chiefs' fifth straight conference title game.

“We'll see throughout the week. I haven't gotten to go out and practice yet and put myself in those positions,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I've done limited stuff in a small box of what I can do, but I'll push today and the next day and the next day again, to not reaggravate the injury but see what I can.”

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones finalists for top NFL awards

Mahomes said the injury is similar to one he played through early in the 2019 season, when he came back the following week to throw four touchdown passes in a win over the Raiders. The only difference is it's the opposite ankle.

It's also not as bad as a toe injury that Mahomes had earlier in his career.

“He had a couple injuries in college he fought through,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “In the NFL, with all the games you play, very seldom do you get to this point without having something. That's just how it goes.”

Reid said he doesn't anticipate holding Mahomes back in practice this week.

“Most likely he won't just do a little. I don't think I'm going to have to go there with that,” Reid said. “I may have to pull him back a little bit. But knowing him, I think he's going to try to do everything and we'll see what he does.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs in AFC Championship game means big bucks for Kansas casinos with sports betting

Most Read

Snowy view in Patton, Mo. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
First Alert: Snow to melt throughout the day; refreezing likely tonight
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
The report of a woman found unresponsive in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday evening...
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power after a...
Power outages reported in the Heartland