Heartland Votes

4-day-old baby, 6-year-old child die in apartment fire in Mississippi

Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but...
Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are investigating whether they were working at the time of the fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 4-day-old infant and 6-year-old child died in an apartment fire in Mississippi early Wednesday morning, WLOX reports.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the children as Vashun Viverette, 6, and Kakashi Audrey. Kakashi was just born Jan. 21.

Vashun died at Memorial Hospital from smoke inhalation at 4:20 a.m., and Kakashi died at Singing River Gulfport from smoke inhalation at 5:30 a.m.

The father of the family is stable, but the mother is listed in critical condition.

Two other children, ages 4 and 2, who were in the apartment are also in the hospital. The 4-year-old is stable, but the 2-year-old is in critical condition and was moved to a hospital in New Orleans.

Two other men who tried to help during the fire were also taken to the hospital.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the apartment did have smoke detectors, but witnesses and firefighters do not remember hearing them.

Officials say the fire was not weather-related.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in purple/blue are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through this morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
The report of a woman found unresponsive in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday evening...
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Dr. Neil Glass announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that he will be retiring at the...
Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old 3 times before shooting
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed
Just 10 minutes of physical activity every day may help your brain, according to a new study.
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say