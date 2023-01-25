3 arrested in connection with ongoing gun investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in connection with an ongoing gun investigation.

Darrion J. Clark, 23, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful use of weapons and unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Delvon D. Bennett, 23, of Harvey, Ill., was arrested on a warrant for drug possession out of Indiana.

Lukyan K. Traylor, 26, of Carterville, Ill., was arrested on a warrant out of Jackson County for burglary.

According to Carbondale police, they executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, January 24.

During the search, officers arrested Clark on the Jackson County warrant. He was later charged additional counts of unlawful purchase of firearms, unlawful sale of firearms, gun running and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Bennett and Traylor were also arrested during the search warrant.

All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.