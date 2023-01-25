2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel.

James M. Pifer, 33, and Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia, 25, were cited for unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the Marion Police Department, they responded a 911 call about shots fired at the Quality Inn in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.

When they arrived, the caller told them they saw a man standing near the window of one of the rooms, holding a gun.

Police say four people inside the room were detained without incident for safety reasons.

Officers found and seized a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition and spent shell casings.

While interviewing Pifer, police say he admitted to having a gun and firing it from the hotel room, out the window.

They also learned Bermudez-Antonia also had a gun.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

