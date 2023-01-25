18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County.
Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly stolen from a home on Highway 34.
Hampton is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail on a $7,500 bond.
She’s scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.
