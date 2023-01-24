Winter Storm Update

Rain will spread into the Heartland (starting in southeast Missouri) this evening and snow will start mixing in through the later evening hours into the overnight hours. As with many winter systems that move trough the area, some areas will see significant snow totals...others will see only rain. There will be two rounds of precipitation. The first will be during the evening hours with the second during the morning hours as the low pressure moves in. We expect a very sharp cut off from heavy snow to no snow accumulations. Who gets the heavy snow will depend on the exact track of the surface low, which models are still not agreeing on. Along and north of a line from Piedmont to Mt Vernon models are in agreement that 4″ to 8″ of snow will likely fall with locally heavier amounts. South and east of that line amounts will taper off quickly, with only rain expected in our southeast counties. It will also be windy tonight, so isolated power outages are possible, especially with the higher amounts of heavy, wet snow.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.