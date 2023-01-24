Heartland Votes

Winter Storm Update

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will spread into the Heartland (starting in southeast Missouri) this evening and snow will start mixing in through the later evening hours into the overnight hours. As with many winter systems that move trough the area, some areas will see significant snow totals...others will see only rain. There will be two rounds of precipitation. The first will be during the evening hours with the second during the morning hours as the low pressure moves in. We expect a very sharp cut off from heavy snow to no snow accumulations. Who gets the heavy snow will depend on the exact track of the surface low, which models are still not agreeing on. Along and north of a line from Piedmont to Mt Vernon models are in agreement that 4″ to 8″ of snow will likely fall with locally heavier amounts. South and east of that line amounts will taper off quickly, with only rain expected in our southeast counties. It will also be windy tonight, so isolated power outages are possible, especially with the higher amounts of heavy, wet snow.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in blue are under...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day update at noon on 1/24.
First Alert Action Day update at noon on 1/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/24: Today's forecast & rest of the week
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/24: Today's forecast & rest of the week
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 7:45 a.m. 1/24
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 7:45 a.m. 1/24