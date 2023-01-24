Heartland Votes

Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm

When people purchase more than usual, the shelves go bare.
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases.

First, people do what they see other people doing. When everyone else is stocking up, it makes us think we should too. Next, these are perishable items that stores only keep limited stock. When people buy more than usual, the shelves go bare and this leads to a scarcity mindset, so we purchase these items to be in control.

“The people turn around and if they purchase things, then they feel less anxiety,” said Ozarks Technical Community College Psychology Professor John Gambon. “What we do see sometimes is that when people buy, they feel more in control. So why don’t I keep on buying and I will feel even more in control, and I’ll feel even less stressed. And that’s when they start to overbuy.”

We can’t control the weather and the inability to control our circumstances creates a lot of anxiety. Add pictures on social media of empty shelves and that makes us feel even worse. One way to ease those fears is to check what you have at home and see what exactly you need before you head to the store.

“Going home and taking a look and realizing I’ve got this I’ve got that I’ve got the other thing you know now I know what to get tends to help a person alleviate their stress when they get to the store and lessen the chance that they’re going to overbuy,” said Gambon.

Remember that this storm won’t keep you cooped up for long. Just get the items you need for the next few days, and you’ll be good to go. Some items you might want to add to your cart would be non-perishables just in case you lose power. You can also find a list of all your emergency essentials HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Monday night, Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight-Wed. morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg,...
Stolen van found at salvage yard
Cape Girardeau Police Officer Ty Metzger addresses Cape Girardeau city council.
Cape Girardeau city council hears several public issues including deer hunt proposals
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions.
Prepping your car for snow
Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals.
Cape deer hunt