Stolen van found at salvage yard
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van.
Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage yard in Dyersburg.
No other details have been released, but police said theft remains under investigation.
