Stolen van found at salvage yard

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van.

Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage yard in Dyersburg.

No other details have been released, but police said theft remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.