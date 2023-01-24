Heartland Votes

Stolen van found at salvage yard

An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg,...
An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee.(Pexels)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van.

Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage yard in Dyersburg.

No other details have been released, but police said theft remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Monday night, Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight-Wed. morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during...
Chip Caray to be new Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster, reports say
Governor JB Pritzker appointed Natalie Phelps Finnie as the new Director of Illinois Department...
Southern Illinois native appointed new IDNR director
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
Pritzker appoints Phelps Finnie new IDNR Director
Pritzker appoints Phelps Finnie new IDNR Director