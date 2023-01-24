Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois native appointed new IDNR director

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Illinois State Representative and southern Illinois native has been named the new director of Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Governor JB Pritzker appointed Natalie Phelps Finnie to lead IDNR on Monday, January 23.

Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August 2021, overseeing the Office of Land Management, legislative affairs, the Office of Oil and Gas Management, and the Office of Mine and Minerals.

Finnie will replace former IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.

Her appointment to director must still be confirmed by the Illinois Senate.

Finnie, born and raised in southern Illinois, served the 118th Legislative District in the General Assembly from 2017 to 2019 and is the daughter of former U.S. Congressman David Phelps.

