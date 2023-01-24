Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up.

The rush is on.

On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.

The Ace Hardware is fully stocked on shovels, salt, snowblowers, sleds and all things winter weather.

The manager said he is expecting a rush to come in after work Tuesday night.

He said that they have not had any trouble keeping stock in store.

“That’s why we’re here. We want to be able to provide what you need. It’s a safety thing if you get out there and you can’t get your walk shoveled or something like that, slips, falls. Like I said that’s why we’re here,” said Dan Buechsenschuetz, manager of Murdale Ace Hardware.

The manager said to be sure to not wait until the last minute to get your snow supplies.

