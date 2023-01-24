Sheriff concerned about missing double amputee

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to keep an eye out for a reported missing man.

Jeffery Barker, Jr. was reported missing by his family after walked away from a Circle City home.

He was last seen Sunday, January 22 around midnight.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Barker Jr. is a double amputee and was wearing his prosthetic legs when he left the home.

The sheriff’s office said they are concerned about the 34-year-old’s whereabouts, especially because of the incoming winter storm.

Barker Jr. has light brown hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall.

Anyone with information on where Barker Jr. might be or if he has been seen is asked to contact the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654.

