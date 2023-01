CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University men’s basketball team will face off with their now MVC rival Murray State on Tuesday night, January 24.

Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center.

This will be the second meeting this season between SIU and Murray State. The Salukis defeated the Racers 63-57 on December 29.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.