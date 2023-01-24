Heartland Votes

Paducah Police Dept. searching for man wanted for vehicle theft

Paducah police are searching for Justus K. White who was charged with car theft among other...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect stole two vehicles and attempted to use a victim’s credit card at a Kroger fuel station.

On January 22, the suspect Justus K. White, 18, from Paducah, stole items from a vehicle at the 1900 block of Park Avenue.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, the vehicle owner discovered her wallet, bank card and cash were missing. The victim’s bank also sent an alert that her card was used and declined at the Kroger fuel station on Park Ave.

While at the scene, officers from the Paducah Police Dept. found a different vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported stolen to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Clay Street to respond to the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim said her 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from her driveway.

According to the release, officers identified White as the suspect during the investigation. The officers also determined that White had stolen the vehicle stuck in the yard, and then stole the items in the first victim’s vehicle on Park Ave. Then White stole the second victim’s vehicle and went to the Kroger Fuel Center where he used the first victim’s bank card.

Officers found the second stolen vehicle abandoned near South 9th and Ohio Streets.

White is charged with theft by unlawful taking-vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

