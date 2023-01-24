On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an on-site food pantry for patients.

“Missouri Delta Medical Center is excited to work with Southeast Missouri Food Bank,” said Amy Thompson, RN, population health manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is vital to overall health, and we felt this was a great opportunity to positively impact our patients’ quality of life.”

According to a release from Missouri Delta, under the program, patients will be screened to determine food insecurity issues. Those who need it will receive a box of healthy foods, including items like canned vegetables and peanut butter, to take home with them when they’re discharged.

They will also put them in touch with other food assistance services, such as access to food pantries, enrollment for a monthly senior food box or help applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

According to the release, MU’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security conducted an in-depth report called “Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri.” It highlighted the connection between food and health.

They said 64 percent of households who participated in the study bought the least expensive food, even if it wasn’t the healthiest option.

Also, 72 percent of households served by SEMO Food Bank have a member with high blood pressure, 59 percent have a member with high cholesterol and 50 percent have a member with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

