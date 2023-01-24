Heartland Votes

Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes

Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible.
Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible.

According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.

A list of snow routes in the city includes:

  • Walnut Street in its entirety
  • North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street
  • North 6th Street from Lucier Street to State Route 13-127
  • State Route 13-127 from Walnut Street to northern city limits
  • Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street
  • 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street
  • 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
  • Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street
  • 23rd Street from Commercial Ave. to Division Street
  • West Riverside Park Road from 23rd Street to the waste water treatment plant
  • Commercial Ave. from 20th Street 23rd Street
  • Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street
  • Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street
  • Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
  • Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
  • 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city
  • 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive
  • 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street
  • 14th Street from Walnut Street to Poplar Street
  • Spruce Street from 22nd Street to 8th Street via South and Mulberry Streets
  • Pine Street from 15th Street to 22nd Street
  • 7th Street from Illinois Ave. to the northern corporate limits of the city
  • Industrial Park Road from 7th Street to State Route 13-127
  • Williams Street from State Route 13 (Walnut Street) to Bridge Street

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in blue are under...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

“Motion picture” money has been found circulating around Caruthersville, Mo.
Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville
Deputies say a missing man has been found safe.
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
Paducah police are searching for Justus K. White who was charged with car theft among other...
Paducah Police Dept. searching for man wanted for vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at...
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut