Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible.

According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.

A list of snow routes in the city includes:

Walnut Street in its entirety

North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street

North 6th Street from Lucier Street to State Route 13-127

State Route 13-127 from Walnut Street to northern city limits

Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street

10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street

22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street

Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street

23rd Street from Commercial Ave. to Division Street

West Riverside Park Road from 23rd Street to the waste water treatment plant

Commercial Ave. from 20th Street 23rd Street

Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street

Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street

Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street

Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street

20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city

16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive

7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street

14th Street from Walnut Street to Poplar Street

Spruce Street from 22nd Street to 8th Street via South and Mulberry Streets

Pine Street from 15th Street to 22nd Street

7th Street from Illinois Ave. to the northern corporate limits of the city

Industrial Park Road from 7th Street to State Route 13-127

Williams Street from State Route 13 (Walnut Street) to Bridge Street

