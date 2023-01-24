Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible.
According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.
A list of snow routes in the city includes:
- Walnut Street in its entirety
- North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street
- North 6th Street from Lucier Street to State Route 13-127
- State Route 13-127 from Walnut Street to northern city limits
- Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street
- 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street
- 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
- Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street
- 23rd Street from Commercial Ave. to Division Street
- West Riverside Park Road from 23rd Street to the waste water treatment plant
- Commercial Ave. from 20th Street 23rd Street
- Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street
- Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street
- Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
- Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
- 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city
- 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive
- 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street
- 14th Street from Walnut Street to Poplar Street
- Spruce Street from 22nd Street to 8th Street via South and Mulberry Streets
- Pine Street from 15th Street to 22nd Street
- 7th Street from Illinois Ave. to the northern corporate limits of the city
- Industrial Park Road from 7th Street to State Route 13-127
- Williams Street from State Route 13 (Walnut Street) to Bridge Street
