Mo. awards $30M in funding to help companies find, train workers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Economic Development awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the program will help companies recruit and train thousands of Missourians.

“As we continue to invest in our workforce, we’re excited to announce the recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “From day one, our administration has made it a top priority to ensure employers have the workers they need to expand and grow. A stronger workforce means a stronger tomorrow, and this program will go a long way in ensuring Missouri workers can meet the demands of the future.”

The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, was launched in August 2022.

The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants and will train workers for a variety of industries including child care, health care, broadband deployment, manufacturing and more.

The grant is also aimed at helping those who need it most, encouraging recipients to train at-risk and low-income populations.

“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development said in the release. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families, and benefit their communities.”

To learn more about DED’s ARPA-funded grant programs, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

