Heartland Votes

Mo. awards $30M in funding to help companies find, train workers

The Department of Economic Development awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training...
The Department of Economic Development awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program in Missouri.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Economic Development awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the program will help companies recruit and train thousands of Missourians.

“As we continue to invest in our workforce, we’re excited to announce the recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “From day one, our administration has made it a top priority to ensure employers have the workers they need to expand and grow. A stronger workforce means a stronger tomorrow, and this program will go a long way in ensuring Missouri workers can meet the demands of the future.”

The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, was launched in August 2022.

The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants and will train workers for a variety of industries including child care, health care, broadband deployment, manufacturing and more.

The grant is also aimed at helping those who need it most, encouraging recipients to train at-risk and low-income populations.

“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development said in the release. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families, and benefit their communities.”

To learn more about DED’s ARPA-funded grant programs, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in blue are under...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $5.8 million in federal...
Mo. DNR receives more than $5.8M to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites
A Poplar Bluff man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Wayne County.
Poplar Bluff man in custody after woman found dead in Wayne Co.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022. (Source:...
Ill. Secretary of State’s Office reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022
As part of the training, they used the Sikeston Mobile Command Center, which helps keep public...
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training