Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut.

The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

According to Paducah police, they were dispatched to Waffle Hut at 5440 Cairo Road where the victim told them two customers inside the restaurant were being disorderly and appeared intoxicated.

He told officers he asked the two people to be respectful of the other customers and went back to cooking.

Shortly after, he said one of the men came behind the counter and started choking him. The suspect also made threats to the victim.

Police say the suspect and his companion fled the scene in a green Geo Tracker with a black hard top, roof rack holding a spare tire and Illinois registration.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

