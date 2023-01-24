Jackson, Mo. police ask residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials issued a snow route proclamation on Tuesday, January 24 at 3 p.m.

This means residents parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 12 hours to move their vehicles off the street or to a non-designated snow route.

After 3 a.m. on Wednesday, vehicles that are not moved may be ticketed or towed.

Bainbridge Road from S. Donna Dr. to S. Lacey St.

Broadridge Drive from Orchard Dr. to W. Independence St.

Donna Drive (South) from Bainbridge Rd. to E. Jackson Blvd.

Farmington Road (North) from W. Main St. to city limit

Farmington Road (South) from W. Main St. to city limit

Greensferry Road from N. Hope St. to city limit

High Street (North) (Hwy. 61) from Washington St. to city limit

Hope Street (North) (Hwy. 61) from Main St. to Greensferry Rd.

Hope Street (South) (Hwy. 25) from Main St. to city limit

Independence Street (West) (Rte. D) from N. High St. to city limit

Jackson Blvd. (East) (Hwy. 61) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Jackson Blvd. (West) (Hwy. 34/72) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Lacey Street from Bainbridge Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Main Street (East) from Hope St. to city limit - Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District

Main Street (West) from Hope St. to W. Jackson Blvd. - Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District

Oak Hill Road (North) from E. Main St. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Oak Ridge Drive from N. Oak Hill Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Oak Street from N. West Lane to N. Farmington Rd.

Old Orchard Road (South) from E. Jackson Blvd. to E. Main St.

Ridge Road from N. Shawnee Blvd. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Shawnee Blvd. (North) from E. Main St. to Ridge Rd.

Shawnee Blvd. (South) from E. Main St. to E. Jackson Blvd.

Washington Street (East) (Hwy. 61) from N. Hope St. to N. High St.

West Lane (North) from W. Jackson Blvd. to Oak St.

According to a release from the city, vehicles parked in the uptown historic district do not need to be moved during the proclamation.

They said streets that are not designated as snow routes will be cleared according to the protocol established by the street department.

Since the major streets in Jackson are a combination of state and city roads, they say drivers will see both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Jackson crews plowing snow.

