Jackson Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports rise in syphilis cases

The Jackson County, Ill. Health Department is reporting a rise in cases of syphilis since 2021.
The Jackson County, Ill. Health Department is reporting a rise in cases of syphilis since 2021.(KSLA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting a rise in cases of syphilis since 2021.

According to a release from the health department, a public alert was sent to area physicians and health clinics. They said many other counties throughout the state are also seeing a rise in cases.

County health leaders say there has been a recent increase among women of childbearing age, coinciding with a concerning rise of syphilis cases at birth (congenital cases).

According to the release, untreated syphilis is associated with hearing loss, blindness, neurological complications and the increased risk of contracting other sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV.

In order to reduce your risk of contracting it, they recommend requesting comprehensive STD testing from their physician or clinic, reducing their number of sexual partners and using protection, such as condoms.

