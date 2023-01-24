Heartland Votes

Ill. Secretary of State’s Office reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022. (Source:...
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022.

According to a release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates and 383 were rejected due to their “tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.”

A small panel in the office’s Vehicle Services Department reviews the license plate requests to prevent offensive language.

Among those rejected included: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, COKAIN, HAIILNO and WMWWWMW.

Secretary Giannoulias said his office maintains an ever-growing rejection list, which currently stands at more than 7,000 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

According to the office, many Illinoisans use their Pick-a-Plate feature on the website ilsos.gov, which allows the applicant to type in different combinations of letters, or letters and numbers, to see if they are available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in blue are under...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight-Wed. morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

As part of the training, they used the Sikeston Mobile Command Center, which helps keep public...
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training
The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an...
On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Jeffery Barker, Jr., a double amputee, was reported missing after he walked away from a Circle...
Sheriff concerned about missing double amputee