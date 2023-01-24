Ill. Secretary of State’s Office reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022.

According to a release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates and 383 were rejected due to their “tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.”

A small panel in the office’s Vehicle Services Department reviews the license plate requests to prevent offensive language.

Among those rejected included: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, COKAIN, HAIILNO and WMWWWMW.

Secretary Giannoulias said his office maintains an ever-growing rejection list, which currently stands at more than 7,000 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

According to the office, many Illinoisans use their Pick-a-Plate feature on the website ilsos.gov, which allows the applicant to type in different combinations of letters, or letters and numbers, to see if they are available for purchase.

