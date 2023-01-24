Heartland Votes

Ill. Dept. of Public Health offering 5 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per month to all residents

The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) - Could we still see a winter surge in COVID-19 cases?

Health department leaders in Illinois say it’s possible and we all need to be ready.

The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end. That’s why the department is offering 1 million free at-home COVID tests.

In the meantime, we went down to the Southern Seven Health Department to check in on COVID cases there.

We spoke with outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine. She said, right now, COVID cases are down from the holidays and they’d like to keep them that way.

That’s why Southern Seven urges everyone to get their COVID booster shots, wear a mask if you feel it’s needed and keep washing your hands.

“One of the big things that we encourage people to do is when you’re sick, stay home. And since often times doctors offices don’t have access to these test, having them on hand has them ready for you anytime you might need them, that way you don’t have to leave your house,” Rhine said.

According to the state, you can request five free COVID-19 test kits each month.

You can find out more information about where to order those free at home tests on the website.

The health department said a total of five free rapid tests will be delivered to every household that requests them, and households are eligible to request tests on a monthly basis while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in blue are under...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Latest News

A look at Cape Central High School's campus on Jan. 24.
Drone12: Cape Central High School campus
Cape Girardeau Public Works is preparing for the winter storm.
Drone12: Cape Girardeau Public Works winter weather prep
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter...
Southern Seven Health Department preparing for winter Covid-19 surge