Ill. Dept. of Public Health offering 5 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per month to all residents

ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) - Could we still see a winter surge in COVID-19 cases?

Health department leaders in Illinois say it’s possible and we all need to be ready.

The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end. That’s why the department is offering 1 million free at-home COVID tests.

In the meantime, we went down to the Southern Seven Health Department to check in on COVID cases there.

We spoke with outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine. She said, right now, COVID cases are down from the holidays and they’d like to keep them that way.

That’s why Southern Seven urges everyone to get their COVID booster shots, wear a mask if you feel it’s needed and keep washing your hands.

“One of the big things that we encourage people to do is when you’re sick, stay home. And since often times doctors offices don’t have access to these test, having them on hand has them ready for you anytime you might need them, that way you don’t have to leave your house,” Rhine said.

According to the state, you can request five free COVID-19 test kits each month.

You can find out more information about where to order those free at home tests on the website.

The health department said a total of five free rapid tests will be delivered to every household that requests them, and households are eligible to request tests on a monthly basis while supplies last.

