Heartland Votes

Heavy wet snow possible for the Heartland tonght

First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/24
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a first alert action day for the threat of heavy wet snow tonight into tomorrow morning for parts of the Heartland. For this evening we will see rain increase, mixing or changing to snow. Snowfall could be heavy at times. Temperatures will cool into the lower and middle 30s. Winds will be gusty as well, up to 30MPH. This could lead to a few power outages where heavy wet snow accumulates. Total snow fall accumulations will range between 6 and 12 inches in our northwestern counties to 2 to 4 inches from Poplar Bluff to Cape Girardeau to Marion, possibly more if the low tracks farther southeast. For our Kentucky counties and the Bootheel, a period of snow it possible with some light accumulations early before turning back over to rain late tonight. Wednesday will start of with rain south and snow north. Precipitation will move out of the area during the late morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

