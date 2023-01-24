Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson signs executive order activating National Guard for winter storm

Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a winter storm.
Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a winter storm.(KMOV/KCTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of a winter storm.

According to a release from the governor’s office, executive order 23-02 activates the National Guard to help local authorities in response to severe winter weather.

It also extends the existing State of Emergency established in executive order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11.

“As always, we pray for the best but want to be prepared for the worst,” Governor Parson said in the release. “While we hope Missourians will see little disruption due to forecasted winter weather, state government and the Missouri National Guard will be on alert to assist with response efforts if the need arises. Roadways could become increasingly hazardous, and we want to urge Missourians to be prepared and avoid traveling in poor conditions.”

Executive Order 23-02 will expire on February 28, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

