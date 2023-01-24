Heartland Votes

Gen. John A. Logan birthday breakfast this Feb. in Murphysboro, Ill.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The General John A. Logan 32nd annual birthday breakfast will be held at the Murphysboro Middle School Cafeteria, February 11.

The birthday breakfast celebrates the life of Civil War hero and southern Ill. native, Gen. Logan. It would be his 197th birthday.

It is an all-you-can-eat event and will include baked sausage, egg casserole, assorted pastries, chilled fresh fruit cup, coffee and orange juice. Carry-outs will be available.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 2125 Spruce Street in Murphysboro, Ill.

Tickets can be purchased from Museum Board Members, the Daum Administration Building, Murphysboro First Bank & Trust, the Logan Museum and at the breakfast.

For more information, go to the Logan Museum website.

