First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A dynamic winter storm now over the Southwest will move northeast through our region over the next 24 hours with wind, rain and wet snow. Temps look marginal for a winter storm, but none the less some heavy, wet snow accumulations look likely especially over the northwestern half of the KFVS area especially SE MO into S Illinois. The Bootheel into Ky and TN look to get some heavy rain and gusty winds, with maybe a bit of wet snow Wednesday morning. Total accumulations look to range from about 6″ northwest to none southeast.

The rest of the week looks to be chilly but mainly dry…. The coldest day will be tomorrow (Wednesday) and the mildest Saturday. Our next chance of precip is for ‘just rain’ Saturday night into Sunday.

