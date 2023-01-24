Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent announces retirement

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ superintendent announced the 2022-2023 school year will be his last with the district.

Dr. Neil Glass announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

In a letter to faculty and staff, he said the decision was not an easy one to make.

“Cape Girardeau Public Schools is home to the most wonderful, passionate people and I will miss you dearly but I will always be a champion for this school district,” said Dr. Glass. “It’s a special place, one that is difficult to walk away from but I know it’s in good hands because you’re still here.”

He has served as superintendent since July 2017.

Dr. Glass was named Missouri Association of School Administrators’ New Superintendent of the Year for the southeast district in 2020.

Before being named superintendent at Cape Girardeau Public Schools, he was assistant superintendent for administrative services. He has also been a principal, teacher and coach in neighboring school districts.

Besides his commitment to education, Dr. Glass has also been known to have fun.

He has raised money for the district with his dance moves and announced snow days with creative videos.

“Of course, I will still be your superintendent through the remainder of the year and we still have work to do,” said Glass. “So I say “Carpe Diem,” and let’s pray for snow. I still have a Snow Day Video to unveil and it will be EPIC!”

Under Dr. Glass’ guidance, the district says their Annual Performance Report (APR) reached an all-time high and that he was instrumental in the passage of three bond issues.

