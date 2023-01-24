Cape Girardeau city council hears several public issues including deer hunt proposals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On January 23, the Cape Girardeau City Council heard public comment on several issues including deer hunt updates and new ordinances were passed in regards to marijuana laws.

Cape Girardeau Police Officer Ty Metzger updated the council on last year’s Urban Deer Hunt.

Officer Metzger said while there were only 4 deer harvested, it was a success because there were no injuries or problems with the hunt.

He proposed a few changes for next year’s hunt to reduce the deer population.

Officer Metzger suggested increasing the number of areas deer can be hunted, including both public and private land. He also proposed that hunters be allowed to shoot the first deer that came into the area. Currently, they must harvest a doe before they can shoot a buck.

2 deer hit by vehicles. (Cape Girardeau Police Department)

The Cape Girardeau City Council passed new ordinances to bring local laws in compliance with Amendment 3, which decriminalizes marijuana.

The new ordinances will regulate the time dispensaries can be open and where they can be located.

City council heard public comment on a plan for the city to voluntarily annex property at 3101 County Road 620.

The owner of the property requested access to city water and services for possible development.

Several homeowners from the same area voiced concerns about traffic if multi-family dwellings are built at the location.

The council did not vote on the annex request at the meeting.

The council also upheld denial of a zoning change for property at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive.

The owner requested the property be rezoned from residential to commercial.

An agreement was made with the Cape Girardeau School District on the operation of the Jefferson Swimming Pool.

