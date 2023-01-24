Heartland Votes

Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training

As part of the training, they used the Sikeston Mobile Command Center, which helps keep public...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario.

According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.

The HSRT team is made up of Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cape Girardeau Fire, Jackson Fire and Stoddard County EMS.

As part of the training, they used the Sikeston Mobile Command Center, which helps keep public safety personnel connected and communicating as they respond to events.

“When cell service or internet is limited, that’s where the mobile command unit comes in,” Capt. Ryan Smith of Sikeston DPS said in the release.

The HSRT trains monthly if not more.

Smith said they are involved with not just search and rescue but also with structural collapse, grain bin rescue, rope rescue, water rescue, hazardous materials calls, along with other scenarios.

The Region E HSRT serves a 13-county area, and Smith said it is important for the area to know it is an available resource.

