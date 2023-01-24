5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel.

Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.

Williams found to be in possession of suspected crystal meth. He was issued citations for possession of meth with the intent to deliver and resisting a peace officer.

Four others were cited on various charges.

Diego D. Nevith, 48, was cited for delivery of meth, possession of meth and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Michelle L. Ketterer, 43, was cited for delivery of meth, possession of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of cannabis.

Juan J. Perez-Salazar, 36, was cited for possession of meth.

Faraz A. Daruwala, 43, was cited for aggravated public nuisance.

Nevith, Ketterer and Perez-Salazar were taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting their first court appearance. Daruwala was issued a summons and released pending court proceedings.

According to the Marion Police Department, they began investigating the sale of crystal methamphetamine at the Econo Lodge in the 1800 block of Bittle Place late in 2022.

During the investigation, police say multiple confidential sources were used to buy meth. As a result, investigators got search warrants for multiple rooms at the Econo Lodge.

On January 24, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit, assisted by MPD Investigations and the MPD Patrol Division executed the search warrants. As a result, they found and seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, weighing equipment, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

