Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans will adjust their plans, sort of, for the AFC title game this coming weekend, as they get out their wallets for some pricey tickets to the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the Bengals’ mild upset of the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, that means the Chiefs will host Cincinnati for the AFC title game next Sunday night. The cheapest ticket we saw online Monday morning on Ticketmaster is $495 for one at the tip-top of Arrowhead.

Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 11 a.m., but Jackson County residents will still have first dibs. County residents can buy theirs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. online and prove they are a resident by using their credit card and showing they have a valid Jackson Co. billing zip code. Season ticketholders will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game AFC Championship Game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Information on how to participate will be communicated directly to Season Ticket Members via email.

The stadium has a six-ticket limit per buyer, with no walk-up ticket sale option. All ticket sales are online here. Parking passes are also on sale later this morning and will all be available online at the same link.

Some fans are having to adjust because of the Bengals’ win over the Bills, as a Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would’ve been on a neutral field in Atlanta. Those fans that looked ahead and bought tickets for that matchup will get refunded for their ticket purchase.

As it stands, Arrowhead will host its fifth straight AFC Championship Game---the longest such streak in NFL history.

This isn’t new territory for the Bengals squad, who came in to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs last year en route to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Several Bengals players are calling out not only Chiefs fans getting early access to an Atlanta trip, but Bills fans also skipping over them.

When asked about fans overlooking them, Bengals running back Joe Mixon said it was disrespectful.

How did Patrick Mahomes respond to the Bengals beating the Bills and heading back to Arrowhead yet again? With a one-emoji tweet as he rehabs quickly to compete for another Super Bowl appearance:

⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.