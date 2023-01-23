Taste of Chocolate to benefit the Survivor Empowerment Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Taste of Chocolate event is raising money for the Survivor Empowerment Center.

Mark your calendar for Friday, February 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40. You can click here to buy them online.

The event will be at the Garden Grove Event Center and will feature live and silent auctions, desserts, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. There will also be live music by The Jewels.

