MDC: Trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville, Sikeston

MDC says trout may be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington,...
MDC says trout may be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville and Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston starting Feb. 1.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says several lakes in the area will open for trout season on February 1.

Anglers can gear up to fish in Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville and Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston.

According to MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon, cooler than average temperatures led to less fishing activity in November and December.

He said if the lakes don’t freeze, it should be an excellent opener to the trout harvest season.

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season.

They reminded anglers they must release trout caught now through January 31.

Starting February 1, the department says any bait may be used and four trout may be kept regardless of size.

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit, and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

