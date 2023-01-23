Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26.

This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The shooting happened during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.

Investigators said 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured when a man opened fire.

Gov. Beshear is individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags at half-staff.

