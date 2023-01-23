First Alert: Accumulating snow likely late Tues. into Wed.

(KFVS) - We are watching an approaching winter storm closely.

Timing right now shows rain will switch over to snow as colder air moves in Tuesday evening and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

By 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Futurecast shows most of the Heartland will see snowfall. (Source: KFVS)

Travel impacts are likely in some places.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for several Heartland counties for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. These include our western and northern counties, which could see the highest accumulation.

As of today, models show there will be about 4 inches or more of snow across parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Several models show pockets of even higher amounts, close to 6 inches of snowfall.

These models are still subject to change in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Today’s forecast

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be chilly, with a light breeze, in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight, clouds will start to increase once again.

Tuesday will start off dry with afternoon highs slightly warmer in the mid 40s.

Rain chances start to move in Tuesday evening before changing over to snow.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.