First Alert Action Day Tomorrow night and early Wednesday for a snow threat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action day for the threat of heavy wet snow across parts of the Heartland late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. For this evening we will see a few clouds at times with cool temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday we will see clouds begin to increase ahead of our next storm system. Highs will reach the middle 40s. Rain will spread into the area Tuesday evening. As the rain picks up in intensity, wet snow will likely mix in. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing for this round of precipitation so accumulation should be confined to elevate surfaces. As the area of low pressure moves into western Kentucky, snowfall rates will increase across the northwester half of the Heartland. 4″ to 8″ of snow will be possible along and north of a line from Piedmont to Mount Vernon. From Poplar Bluff to Cape Girardeau to Marion, IL there is still some question as to how much snow will fall. At this time it appears 1″ to 3″ will be possible but readings could be much higher depending on the eventual track of the low pressure. For our counties in Southeast Illinois, Western Kentucky, the Bootheel, and Northwest Tennessee we expect rain and snow mixed with a chance for minor accumulations.

