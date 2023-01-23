Chip Caray to be new Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Chip Caray will join the Cardinals TV broadcast team, The Athletic reported Monday.
Caray, a St. Louis native, is a current broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves. He is the grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray.
Athletic reporter David O’Brien said on social media that Chip Caray has been a Braves broadcaster since 2005.
Dan McLaughlin was the Cardinals play-by-play TV announcer for 24 years before he and the team parted ways in December after his third DWI arrest.
