Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the road.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the road.

Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal on the side of Route K. While currently unclear, Patrolman Bobby Newton says it is believed to have been a coyote or a dog.

The animal’s body was dropped off at SEMO Pets, who are currently doing a necropsy to determine its species.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no suspect nor knowledge of potential ownership in relation to the discovered animal.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland

Latest News

Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double...
Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide
Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore Jr. as the man who was shot...
Man identified in Carbondale shooting
The Sikeston DPS is investigating an overnight shooting that left 2 people dead
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death