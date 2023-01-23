Accumulating snowfall possible in some areas Tuesday PM into Wednesday morning

We are watching a winter storm closely! We will see mainly dry conditions until Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. So today, expected decreasing clouds with seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday clouds will be on the increase and precipitation will spread into the Heartland through the evening hours. As colder air moves in, rain will change to snowfall in parts of the Heartland. Heavy snow is possible overnight into early Wednesday, especially across parts of southeast Missouri into southern Illinois. We do have winter storm watches in this area, and 4+inches of snow possible in this area. There will be impacts by the commute Wednesday morning, so make sure to check back with us as we continue to update the forecast.

