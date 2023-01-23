Heartland Votes

Accumulating snowfall possible in some areas Tuesday PM into Wednesday morning

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/23
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are watching a winter storm closely! We will see mainly dry conditions until Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. So today, expected decreasing clouds with seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday clouds will be on the increase and precipitation will spread into the Heartland through the evening hours. As colder air moves in, rain will change to snowfall in parts of the Heartland. Heavy snow is possible overnight into early Wednesday, especially across parts of southeast Missouri into southern Illinois. We do have winter storm watches in this area, and 4+inches of snow possible in this area. There will be impacts by the commute Wednesday morning, so make sure to check back with us as we continue to update the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double...
Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide
Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
Police identify Carbondale shooting victim; ISP to investigate

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/23
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light rain showers for the beginning of the day, along with cool temps
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/22/23