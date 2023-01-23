Heartland Votes

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities said nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid in Tennessee on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said someone heard faint cries coming from nearby a dumpster behind the firehall in Linden. When the person investigated, they found the cooler and the puppies. Weems said a few of them were almost dead.

Weems said the pups were taken to the jailhouse where they are being taken care of by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

WSMV reports four of the puppies have been adopted so far. Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
Winter storm watch has been issued for several Heartland counties for late Tuesday into...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow night-Wed. morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of Southwest Street at about 3 a.m. after...
Sikeston police investigating double homicide after married couple found shot, killed in car
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump shares the response to watching police video in the Tyre Nichols arrest. (CNN)
Tyre Nichols family attorney shares their response to police video
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son
Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, and they started CPR immediately. The...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say
Doyle Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public...
Stranger sexually assaults woman inside restaurant, police say