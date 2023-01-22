Heartland Votes

Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide

The Sikeston DPS is investigating an overnight shooting that left 2 people dead
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double homicide that happened overnight.

Around 3 a.m. on January 22, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. When officers responded, they found a married couple inside a car, both with gunshot wounds.

EMS responded, but both of them passed away. The husband died on scene, and the wife died in the local hospital she was transported to.

The police are still investigating the crime. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at (573) 475-3774.

