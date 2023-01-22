SEMO men’s and women’s basketball split doubleheader against Tennessee Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO men’s basketball emerged victorious from a double-overtime thriller at the Show Me Center on Saturday.

In front of their largest home crowd of the season, 2, 632, the Redhawks started the game on a 9-0 run and extended their lead to as many as 22 points. However, Tennessee Tech outscored SEMO 51-29 from the 3:01 mark in the first half through the end of regulation to pull even and force an extra frame.

First OT proved to be a defensive battle, a 4-4 stalemate.

After missing SEMO’s game on Thursday with an ankle injury, Phillip Russell returned to the lineup Saturday and was the difference during the final five minutes. His two points and three assists sparked SEMO’s offense to a 14-7 run that sealed the win.

The Redhawks improve to 5-3 in OVC play and now sit in a six-team tie for first place in the conference.

Beginning the action on Saturday, the SEMO women’s team fought back from a double-digit deficit to give themselves a chance late in the game.

Trailing by seven with under 40 seconds to play, Kennedi Watkins secured an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to make it a five-point game.

On the ensuing Tennessee Tech possession, Alecia Doyle came away with a steal. Watkins would eventually capitalize with another layup, bring SEMO within three points with 19 seconds on the clock.

Following the Golden Eagles’ inbound, Watkins deflected a pass that fell right into Jaliyah Green’s hands. Green drove to the basket, but Tennessee Tech’s defense closed in to block her shot and secure the win.

SEMO’s loss snaps a three-game win streak, falling to 3-5 in conference. That mark is currently a tie for fifth place.

