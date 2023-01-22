Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal.

Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.

The animal’s body was dropped off at SEMO Pets, who are currently doing a necropsy to determine its species.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no suspect nor knowledge of potential ownership in relation to the discovered animal.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.