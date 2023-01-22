Heartland Votes

Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges

Mayfield police arrest AJ Jackson for warrant and failure to appear in court.
Mayfield police arrest AJ Jackson for warrant and failure to appear in court.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court.

On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant.

According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed to appear in court for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and another count of failure to appear.

Jackson was taken to McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
Toni R. Chambers was arrested for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges.
Kentucky woman arrested for meth trafficking
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Latest News

Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
11-year-old Rusty Kiotak
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.