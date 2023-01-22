Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court.

On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant.

According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed to appear in court for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and another count of failure to appear.

Jackson was taken to McCracken County Jail.

