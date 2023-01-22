Man arrested for violating domestic violence order in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield man caught on video for violating a Kentucky emergency protective order.

On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation of a violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order.

According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador was seen on video, violating the order.

Officers found Amador to be under the influence of intoxicants, and he resisted arrest.

Amador was taken to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center, and then transported to Marshall County Jail.

Amador was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first aggravating circumstance, resisting arrest and no operator’s license.

