SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22.

According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m.

It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn.

For more information, visit the USGS website.

